JUST IN: I’m Not Surprised Peter Obi Left PDP–Wike

By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Peter Obi and Nyesom Wike

Governor of Rivers State , Nyesom Wike, has berated the former governor of Anambra and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, for leaving the party three days to its presidential primaries.

Wike, during Channels Television Politics Today program on Thursday, said Obi had to leave because he could not contain the pressure within the party.

He said, “It is not surprising to me and that is what I have always said, when I go round, I say you have to be careful.

“Those of us who have joined the party since 1998 , we have never left this party, we believe in this party, this is our blood, it doesn’t matter what problems we have in the party, we have to be inside it and settle the problem.

“Peter Obi leaving the party is not surprising to me… he knows that there is no way he would have won the presidential primaries.

“There must be integrity, there must be character, how can a man who has gone to virtually all the states to tell them how he became a trader, and everyone should support him and how he does not allow anybody to carry his bag.

” Three days to the primary, he said he has left the party.”

Wike also brushed aside what Obi’s campaign director, Doyin Okupe, said about money inducement or vote buying in the party.

He said since Obi joined the PDP, the party has not done well in Anambra state.

“How would he have won, I went to Anambra I told him don’t waste your vote

“Since Peter Obi left APGA as a governor, we have never won election in Anambra, check it.

“From what I read on social media, they say he wants to join Kwankwaso, what does he want to do there? Kwankwaso wants to be president,” he said.

Obi disclosed his departure from PDP on Wednesday, citing recent developments within the party that made it practically impossible for him to continue participating in its affairs.

He however said his resolve to serve Nigeria remained firm.

