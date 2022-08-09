Ozekhome Challenges Buhari To Wake Up, Says ‘Tide Is Turning’

79 SHARES Share Tweet

Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the challenges of his office, adding that his media aides need to show him how things are beginning to change for the worse under his administration.

The senior lawyer alleged that the performance of the Buhari administration has been below average, adding that his aides should reveal the current realities in Nigeria.

He said in a statement on Tuesday, “I support you sir. Nigerians support you greatly. But, so far, your performance has been below average. Certainly not what Nigerians are yearning for. Time is not on your side, whether in age or in performance. The clock is ticking away. Very fast. Inexorably. Seize the sliding tide before it is too late, sir.

“Tell your media aides, to scrutinize the social media for you and see how the tide is turning frighteningly fast against you. Just within three months of your popular and populist emergence as President of 175 million Nigerians, after four gruesome attempts, of sweat, pains, pangs and hear blood. Come out of your shell and become the Abraham Lincoln of our time. Times like these need very strong men. PMB, you can do it. Nigerians want you to be used. I am one of them.”

Ozekhome opined that Buhari’s ‘shuttle’ diplomatic visit outside Nigeria has not solved the nation’s problem, describing it as “vain shuttle diplomacy.”

He urged Buhari to be in charge without interfering in the internal affairs of a separate arms of government.

“Your missions to Niger Republic, Chad, G7 and AU in South Africa cannot help us. No slave masters like those western imperialists and neo colonial slave drivers will want freedom for slaves or servants. Our neighbours who are jealous of our size and natural wealth have always loathed us,” he added.