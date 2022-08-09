FAAN To Ban Sale Of Pirated Materials At Airports  

71 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Copyrights Commission (NCC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to suppress the sale of pirated items at airports in the country.

This was revealed by the director of public affairs for the NCC, Vincent Oyefeso, in a statement on Tuesday.

According to Oyesefo, the MoU was signed by the Director-General of the NCC, John Asein, and the Managing Director of FAAN, Rabiu Yadudu.

The provisions of the MOU cover joint enforcement to curb copyright infringements, training, intelligence sharing, and arrest of persons dealing with infringing materials at the airports and environs.

Asein expressed his support for the fight against pirated materials as it tarnishes the image of Nigeria to airport users.

“Apart from the injury to right owners, the display of pirated materials was tarnishing the image of Nigeria in the sight of airport users,” he said.

The FAAN MD, Yadudu, said the aviation industry does not tolerate or encourage fraudulent activities and is committed to ensuring that all activities in and around the airports are legal.

Yadudu added that the protection of arts and culture, as well as all other creative works, is “a worthy cause which is in line with international aviation protocols”.