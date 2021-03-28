Palm Sunday: Many People Admire Jesus But Don’t Follow His Footsteps, Says Pope

Pope Francis of the Catholic Church Worldwide says that the reality of the present times was that a lot of people admire the life of Jesus Christ but do not walk in his footsteps.

Pope made this known in a press release on Sunday.

He noted that if people followed the example of Jesus who the Bible describes as the Son of God, the world would know peace.

“Even today, there are many people who admire Jesus: he said beautiful things; he was filled with love and forgiveness; his example changed history, … and so on.

” They admire him, but their lives are not changed. To admire Jesus is not enough. We have to follow in his footsteps, to let ourselves be challenged by him; to pass from admiration to amazement,” he stated.

This Sunday, which doubles as “Palm Sunday” signifies the beginning of the week leading to the crucifixion, death, resurrection and ascension of Christ.

Pope explained that what men did to the Messiah revealed the flawed nature of humanity.

But he stressed that the life of Jesus will continue to be a wonder throughout the ages.

“From the start, Jesus leaves us amazed. His people give him a solemn welcome, yet he enters Jerusalem on a lowly colt.

“His people expect a powerful liberator at Passover, yet he comes to bring the Passover to fulfilment by sacrificing himself.

“What happened to those people who in a few days’ time went from shouting “Hosanna” to crying out “Crucify him”? What happened?

” His people are hoping to triumph over the Romans by the sword, but Jesus comes to celebrate God’s triumph through the cross,” he stated.