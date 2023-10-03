Pope Francis Responds On If Same-Sex Marriage Is Allowed In Catholic Church

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Pope Francis of the Catholic Church has replied to questions put across to him by five cardinals who sought clarification on some of the church’s doctrine, particularly as it relates to same-sex unions.

In a statement from the Catholic News Agency on Tuesday, one of the questions asked the pope was if the widespread practice of blessing same-sex unions is in accordance with the Magisterium (CCC 2357), that is, the official and authoritative teaching of the Roman Catholic Church.

Replying, the pope said that the curch has a very clear conception of marriage: an exclusive, stable, and indissoluble union between a man and a woman, naturally open to the begetting of children, adding that other forms of the union cannot be strictly called marriage.

He added that one should not judge those with contrary views about marriage.

“It is not a mere question of names, but the reality that we call marriage has a unique essential constitution that demands an exclusive name, not applicable to other realities. It is undoubtedly much more than a mere “ideal.“

“For this reason the Church avoids any kind of rite or sacramental that could contradict this conviction and give the impression that something that is not marriage is recognized as marriage.

“In dealing with people, however, we must not lose the pastoral charity that must permeate all our decisions and attitudes. The defense of objective truth is not the only expression of this charity, which is also made up of kindness, patience, understanding, tenderness, and encouragement. Therefore, we cannot become judges who only deny, reject, exclude.?”

Recall that in 2021, the Vatican, where the pope is domicile, had made it clear that its churches across the globe are not permitted to bless same-sex marriages.

THE WHISTLER reported that a German Catholic bishop, Peter Kohlgraf of Mainz, had earlier advocated for the acceptance of homosexual unions in his church.