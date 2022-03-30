Pantami Inaugurates Bindawa As NCC Board Member, Warns Against Rancour

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has inaugurated Prof. Mansur Bindawa, as a non-executive commissioner on the Board of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

President Muhammadu Buhari had requested Bindawa’s confirmation by the Senate back in January.

The Nigerian Senate had on March 1, confirmed Bindawa who has been described by Pantami to have proven integrity.

The NCC said in a statement on Wednesday that the Minister described Bindawa’s journey into the Commission as one that followed laid-down laws.

“The inauguration of Prof. Bindawa into the NCC board is in fulfilment of the requirements of Nigerian Communication Act (NCA), 2003, which stipulates that the Board of Commissioners of NCC shall constitute of three executive commissioners and six non-executives commissioners, selected based on proven integrity and diversity in their expertise in different professional spheres,” Pantami said during the inauguration.

The Minister also charged the new board member to cooperate with other Board members of the Commission for effective regulatory operations.

The Chairman, Governing Board of NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande, who led Bindawa and other Board members of the Commission to the Minister, thanked the Buhari-led administration for “fortifying the Commission with intellectuals ready to work together for the advancement of the technological ecosystem.”

Akande said, “Bindawa is the fourth professor on the board of the NCC and his professional experience and expertise will further strengthen the Board.

“The profile of Professor Bindawa has preceded him as a distinguished humanist, and we believe that his presence will be of immense benefit to the Commission. We look forward enthusiastically to leveraging the wealth of experience and support Prof. Bindawa is bringing on board in consolidating our achievements.”

The NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, expressed gratitude to the Minister for preserving the autonomy of the Board and Management of the NCC.

He assured the new board members of a work atmosphere characterized by cordiality and friendship where regulatory issues of national interest are resolved through intellectually-engaging deliberations for the progress of the Commission and the nation.

The new board member on his part pledged to deliver on the set mandates of the NCC as well as to cooperate with the Board and Management.