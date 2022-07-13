Pastor Adeboye To Wife @ 74: You’re A System, Portal And Light Bearer

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has celebrated his wife, Folu (74) on her birthday.

Via his post on Facebook, the cleric described her as his favorite school girl who has transformed into a model worthy of emulation at home and around the world.

He wrote: “There are so many names your Children call you, but my favorite School girl you remain My Original Mummy GO, the Pioneer of that name, Flag Bearer of the Title and an Emblem of all that it represents, thank you for setting an example that is worthy of emulation.

“You are not just a woman, you are a system, a portal and a light bearer. On the occasion of your 74th, I pray that my God will elevate you and continue to take you from Glory to Glory in Jesus name.Happy Birthday @pastorfoluadeboye”

Folu is seen as a mother and mentor to many people including founders of many leading Pentecostal churches including Living Faith Church, Dunamis International Gospel Center,DIGC Salvation Ministries among others.

Fecilitating her on Wednesday, Pastor Paul Enenche of the DIGC, thanked her for being a generational blessing.

“Happy birthday to a generational blessing. We thank God for His Hand upon you Ma. And we bless God for the countless lives you have impacted and still impacting. Your light will continue to shine forth in Jesus’ Name. Happy Birthday Mummy G.O,” Enenche wrote via his official Facebook page.

Pastor Folu was born on 13th July 1948, the eldest of 10 Children born to the Adeyokunnu Family.

Her father was a Methodist minister and teacher while her mother was a trader.

Among other functions in the RCCG, Pastor Folu organizes the Feast of Esther annual program which train wives of General overseers, Prelates, Arch Bishops, Head of Ministries, and Women Leaders of Ministries. The program has been running since 2002.