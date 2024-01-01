‘Tinubu Will Be Overwhelmed In 2024’ — Pastors Predict Bumpy Economy, Dollar Dominance, Others In New Year Prophecies

As usual, Nigerian preachers have made predictions to their congregation on what to expect in 2024.

New Year prophecies are not uncommon in Nigeria as the country is seen as highly religious.

Every December 31 to January 1st, congregants of religious institutions in Nigeria gather to receive direction for the year from their priests.

Below are some predictions by some major Nigerian priests:

PASTOR ENOCH ADEBOYE

Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church Of God(RCCG) said about Nigeria:

“Things will get worse before they get better. Things will get a little hotter before it gets better.

“Some people will start as nobody but will become significant before the middle of the year.”

PASTOR D.K. OLUKOYA

Olukoya, the founder of the Mountain of Fire and Miracle Ministries (MFM), said 2024 will be a combination of rejoicing and worrying.

“There is plenty to rejoice about, and there is also plenty to worry about. It is a hydra-headed year. A positive and negative mix! All the events from 2023 will dovetail into this year, and more will be added. In addition to what is already on ground, we must take spiritual strategic action. It is a troublesome year, but not beyond spiritual control.”

PROPHET JOSHUA IGINLA

Iginla, the founder of Champions Royal Assembly, Abuja predicted, “In 2024, the economy of Nigeria will go through tough times. We will experience real changes in 2025. The incumbent government will try its best but the prevailing factors will overwhelm them. It will look like what they know how to do but can’t do it. This government is like Saul to prepare the best level of where we are going, especially between 2024 and 2031.”

“The dollar will keep getting stronger and the Naira getting weaker.”

APOSTLE AROME OSAYI

Osayi, the founder of Remnant Christian Network, Makurdi, has this to say, “Judgement on all forms will be meted out on falsehoods in the house of God. Before January ends, you will start hearing news of several cover ups in the church. Some ministers will lose their voices, some will be overtaken by strange illnesses, some will be called home while some ministries will scatter.

“Concerning Nigeria, famine is coming. Be strategic and prudent with resources. Pray against regional crisis in Nigeria.”