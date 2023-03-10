PDP Alleges Plans By Opposition Parties To Rig 2023 Abia Guber Poll

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has alleged that the opposition political parties in the state have planned to rig the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the State.

According to Hon Amah Abraham the Abia State PDP Vice Chairman/ Acting Publicity Secretary in a statement on Thursday, the party has a concrete evidence that the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC, High Chief Ikechi Emenike held a meeting with the official of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, in Owerri and perfected plans to rig the election in his favour.

The statement also accused the candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Alex Otti, of also holding a similar meeting with the officials of the electoral umpire with a view to rigging the election for him.

The statement however warned those that are planning to subvert the popular will of the people through artful manipulations of the governorship election to desist from such plans or pay dearly for it.

Recall that the PDP was the major loser in the just concluded presidential and National Assembly election as both Governor Okezie Ikpeazu and the Speaker of the state house of assembly, Engr. Chinedum Orji lost their bids to go to the Senate.

Ikpeqzue lost to Enyinnaya Abaribe of APGA and Orji lost to Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party.

Also, the Deputy Speaker Ifeanyi Uchendu lost to Ibe Okwara Osonwa of the Labour Party for the House of Representatives.

The statement read in part: “The Abia PDP through accurate and reliable intelligence reports, has uncovered highly coordinated plots by candidates of two opposition Parties and their cohorts within and outside the State to rig the March 11, 2023 governorship election. That will not happen.

“We have information and concrete evidence that the guber candidate of the APC held a meeting with officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC at Owerri and perfected plans to rig the election in his favour.

“We use this medium to inform the APC that the charade that saw the emergence of Hope Uzodinma as the governor of Imo State through the backdoor will not be allowed under any circumstance to happen in Abia State.

“A similar meeting was held at the Isiala Ngwa residence of the guber candidate of the Labour Party, LP with officials of the INEC with a view to rigging the election for him. That too, will not happen and has collapsed like a pack of sand,_ the party said.

It added that, “Matter of factly, the Abia PDP has evidence that a driver who hails from Mbawsi conveyed some INEC SPOs to Umu Nkpeyi in Isiala North LGA where they met Alex Otti in person and the driver was paid N150,000 and asked to keep sealed lips. Unfortunately for the Labour Party, the driver squealed because he knows that the route the Labour Party plans to take is very undemocratic and anti people.

“These discoveries are weighty and speak to the desperation of some individuals who are bent on subverting the popular will of the people in the governorship election through devious and dubious means.

“It is obvious that the Labour Party is clearly aware that the Feb 25 wave that ushered in the successes of some political neophytes from the LP ended on that day. Even the vision bearer of the Obidient Movement, Mr. Peter Obi, under whose influence the Labour Party is playing dangerous mind games with the populace at the sub-national levels has warned Nigerians to vote for people they trust because he will not take responsibility when Nigerians make mistakes and elect criminals who are hiding under the ‘saintly’ cover of a Peter Obi.

“Admittedly, and without any iota of doubt, everyone knows that the Labour Party in Abia led by Alex Otti is a sharp contrast to the lofty ideals represented by Mr. Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party. In Abia, Alex Otti is a known serial loser whose desperation has moved him through four political parties in eight years. Is that the character Abians should trust?”

According to the PDP, “Realising the imminent defeat that awaits it, the Abia Labour Party has raised their desperation to the point that they are employing every insidious means available to it to rig the election and is now trying to cover its tracks by alleging that the PDP is the one planning to rig. Abians should keep very vigilant eyes on the Labour Party because its leader, Alex Otti is fond of crying wolf.

“Specifically, we are aware that the Labour Party has perfected plans to import hoodlums in military uniforms to help them perpetrate their dastardly acts against Abians.

“Coincidentally, the thugs that were used by the Labour Party to rig the last election have been arrested by security operatives in Obingwa and they are making useful disclosures and providing necessary Information that is helping the police in its investigations.

“Following these discoveries, the PDP has raised the alert levels with the security agencies in the State and calls on those involved in such desperation to perish the thought because it will not happen under the watchful and eagle eyes of our highly esteemed security agencies.”

It also notes that, “In the same vein, the Abia PDP calls on the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to be above board in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities and not do anything that will compromise the integrity of the electoral process. INEC should understand that they have an image which is under serious scrutiny and cannot afford to disappoint at this threshold moment in the history of our great nation.

“Ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections, the PDP calls on her members and Abians in general to trust in the ability of the PDP guber candidate, Sir Okey Ahiwe to deliver on the promises of good governance and put Abia in the stead of enduring prosperity.

“We urge Abians to look at the antecedents of Sir Okey Ahiwe who has been very close to the government, having served as the Chief of Staff to the present governor and is therefore well versed in the dynamics of governing a difficult State like Abia.

“As an insider, he duly acknowledges the high and low points of the present and previous governments in Abia State and has learned enough lessons to do things better and move the State to the next level of economic growth and development.

“The challenge of governing a State is a serious one and as a people, we do not have the luxury of time to give someone four years to learn on the job. Amongst the lot, Sir Okey Ahiwe remains the only one that has the necessary cognate experience required for the job of a State governor.”

The party wanted that, “Abians should at this moment activate our ‘never-again-resolve’ to allow desperate individuals hoodwink us as they did to Nigerians in 2019 and sell to us a ‘change’ that changed our fortunes from top to bottom.

“Abians, beware and ensure we do the right thing by electing Sir Okey Ahiwe and and other candidates of the PDP at the HOA level for a smooth and seamless running of government for the greater good of all Abians.

“Again, those that are planning to subvert the popular will of people through artful manipulations of the guber election are forewarned to desist from such a dastardly act or pay dearly for it”.