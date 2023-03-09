Election: INEC Disagrees With High Court, To Appeal Judgement Allowing Two Nigerians To Vote Without PVC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will appeal the judgement of the Federal High Court, Abuja, allowing one Kofoworola Olusegun and Wilson A. to vote in the 2023 governorship and state assembly elections with their temporary voter cards.

INEC disclosed this in a tweet on Thursday, several hours after Justice Obiora Egwuatu ordered that the individuals can vote without their Permanent Voters Card so long as their data are captured on INEC’s database.

“A declaration is made by this court that the plaintiffs, having fulfilled all necessary legal requirements to register and having consequently been captured in the defendant’s (INEC’s) central database and manual, printed paper-based record or hard copy format of the defendant’s maintained Register of Voters, the plaintiffs are entitled to vote using their Temporary Voter Cards in the forthcoming 2023 General Election,” the judge declared.

But the electoral umpire which has always maintained a “No PVC, No Vote” policy, promised to immediately appeal the decision

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been served a copy of the judgement delivered today by the Federal High Court, Abuja Division which ordered it to allow 2 Plantiffs to vote with their Temporary Voter’s Card (TVC).

“The Commission is taking immediate steps to appeal against the judgement of the trial court,” INEC tweeted.