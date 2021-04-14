PDP Blames Buhari, APC’s Misrule For Twitter’s Decision To Open HQs In Ghana

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The decision by social network enterprise, Twitter, to locate its Africa office in Ghana has been attributed to the poor administrative style of President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The PDP stated this on Tuesday when it addressed the issue which generated immense reaction among Nigerians.

The opposition party said that the unabating misrule of the Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) pushed Twitter to take its African Headquarters to Ghana instead of Nigeria.

The party noted that Twitter locate its headquarters to Ghana despite the fact that Nigeria has far more twitter traffic and more business prospects than Ghana.

According to the PDP Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, Twitter’s preference for Ghana over Nigeria was occasioned by inconsistent economic policies, obnoxious suppression of free speech, stifling of online freedom and open internet by the Buhari administration and the APC.

“This is in addition to infrastructural decay, massive corruption and manifest failure of the Buhari Presidency and the APC to address the escalated insecurity brought upon our nation by their incompetent watch.

“Indeed the decision by Twitter to by-pass Nigeria to locate its African operational base in Ghana is another sad commentary of how our nation, which was hitherto a global investment hub under the PDP, has now been so degraded in global economic competitiveness under the APC.

“Nigerians were heavily despaired on Monday when the founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, announced that his company will be setting up its headquarters on the continent in Ghana despite Nigeria’s domineering twitter traffic in the sub region.

“With an estimated 39.6 million twitter subscribers in Nigeria, which is bigger than the population of Ghana, Nigeria ought to be the destination, but for the anti-people policies of the APC administration,” the party said.

The party lamented that the nation has continued to lose huge foreign direct investments, which would have brought in more economic opportunities, especially for the youths, just because the Buhari Presidency and the APC lack the capacity to deliver on good governance.

“The preference by Twitter for Ghana over Nigeria has further demonstrated that the Buhari administration’s claims on ease of doing business in Nigeria are mere media hypes.

The party said it is painful that despite national potentials, the Buhari administration has not shown the required commitment to engage foreign investors and captains of industries to attract investments as being done by Presidents of other countries.

The PDP therefore charged Nigerians to remain focused “as we collectively rally on the opportunities granted by democracy to rescue our nation from the stranglehold of APC misrule.”