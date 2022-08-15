PDP Crisis: Ayu Has No Plan To Resign, Will Complete 4-Year Tenure – Aide

Amid the crisis rocking the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the National Chairman of the Party, Iyorchia Ayu has no plan to leave his position, his aide has said.

Ayu’s Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Simon Imobo-Tswam, said this in a statement published on his official Twitter handle on Monday.

THE WHISTLER had earlier reported that an aggrieved stalwart of the party, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, was reported to have listed the exit of Ayu as one of the conditions for peace to reign in the party.

Ayu’s position as the National Chairman of the PDP reportedly became untenable following his role in the emergence of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the alleged ill-treatment of Wike.

However, Ayu’s media aide insisted that the party Chairman will complete his four-year tenure.

He described reports on the PDP Chairman’s purported resignation as “false, baseless, reckless, inaccurate, and a complete work of fiction.”

“The national chairman is on a crucial assignment: to lead the PDP on a historic rescue mission, Come February 2023. And he will not be deterred or distracted by media terrorism or political blackmail,” he said.

“We restate, therefore, that the PDP National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, has not resigned and has no plan of resigning. For clarity and emphasis, he was elected for a tenure of four years.

” Sections 45 and 47 of the PDP constitutions is clear on the removal and/or resignation of the national chairman. Those who don’t know this should get copies of the party’s constitution for more information on the matter.

“PDP members and the general public are advised to ignore any stories of such a phantom resignation,” he added.

Ayu had earlier stated after his emergence as the party’s National Chairman that if a presidential candidate from the North emerged as the PDP flagbearer, he would step down from his position in the interest of fairness.

However, for more than 2 months after the emergence of Atiku as PDP presidential candidate, Ayu is yet to fulfill his promise, a development that does not sit well with the Wike camp.

The national Chairman is believed to have the backing of Atiku to remain in his position.