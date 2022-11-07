PDP Crisis: Why I’m With Wike– Ortom

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, says his cordial relationship with his Rivers State counterpart, Governor Nyesom Wike, is because Wike ‘has never abandoned Benue in its trying moments.

Ortom’s position was conveyed to THE WHISTLER in a release by Mr. Nathaniel Ikyur, his chief press secretary.

Governor Ortom stated this Sunday night during a cocktail party in honour of governors Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) held in the new Banquet Hall of the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

Our correspondent reports that the five governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, code-named G-5, are in Benue State to commission some projects executed by the Ortom-led administration and also lead in the flag-off of the PDP campaigns in the state scheduled for Monday, November 7, 2022.

Governor Ortom said he would never abandon Governor Wike he ‘has stood with us in our trying moments when Benue State was under siege by Fulani terrorists.

In his words, “Many have wondered why I have chosen to swim with Wike. Many have wondered why I have chosen to walk with him in the midst of storms and threats and also fire and brimstone.

“Many have wondered, but I still remember him. This is the man who stood with us during our trying moments.

“He came out and did not fear the threats about federal might and what have you. I will stand with him and I remain with him because I am not a betrayer.”

Governor Ortom thanked his colleagues for standing with him and joining him to commission some of the projects his administration has executed and to flag off the PDP campaigns in the state ahead of the 2023 general elections and thanked them for ‘standing for justice, equity and fairness.

He added that “We are where we are today as a nation because we have refused to respect the rule of law to ensure justice, equity, and fairness for all in our country.”

Ortom recalled that Wike was ‘the first person to come out and roared when I was attacked by the Fulani terrorists. He told Nigerians that if they kill Ortom, you have killed Nigeria’.

He continued, “Wike was very firm in condemning that attack. So we appreciate him. Here is a man that did not keep quiet when Benue State was in turmoil and Benue State was in travails.

“When Benue State was under siege and challenged by the same Fulani herdsmen, Wike came out, brought stakeholders from Rivers State and offered solidarity and faith with Benue people and gave his commitment.

“As if that was not enough, he committed money. The money Wike committed in offering several unsolicited interventions to Benue was over N700 million.”

Wike, who spoke on behalf of the G-5 governors, described the group as ‘integrity governors’ committed to seeking justice, equity, fairness and inclusiveness in the affairs of the PDP.

Wike said, “The way we are, people are trying to see how they can break us, but they cannot. We are bonded to save Nigeria.

“I thank all of you for this honour you have done to all of us, the integrity governors. These are governors who can come out and tell you black is black, yes is yes.

“Leadership is about integrity. Anyone who does not show integrity should not be trusted as the national leadership of the PDP is doing.”

He described Ortom as ‘a good man’ and charged the people of the state to support him.

Former governor of Benue State, Senator Gabriel Suswam; the state deputy governor, Engr Benson Abounu; speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly and governorship candidate of the PDP, Engr Titus Uba; Senator Abba Moro and other members of the National Assembly as well as members of the State Executive and Security Councils and party stalwarts graced the event.