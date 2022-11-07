Enugu: Attacks During Labour Party Activities Worries Guber Candidate

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State ahead of the 2023 elections, Barr Chijioke Edeoga, Monday, expressed worries over incessant attacks by some persons during activities of the party in the state.

Edeoga spoke during the ‘Peoples Parliament’, a political programme of Enugu-based Dream 92.5fm. According to him, “I know that Labour Party was attacked viciously in Igboeze North LGA and personal vehicles of two of our officers were burnt. Labour Party’s activity was also disrupted violently at Nome.

“There is an incidence of violence in Igboeze North especially. All stakeholders have been worried about the sources of the attacks. The same happened at the Unadu/Ichi axis. We have made reports, and we are following up. This kind of thing should not happen in our state. We thought that ex-Gov Sullivan Chime had dealt with such kind of things. But they appear to be rearing their heads again. I don’t know if it is political. It is being investigated by the concerned authorities.”

Edeoga also said he was glad as campaigns ahead of the 2023 polls are becoming issue-based. Quoting him, “Issue-based campaigns are the way to go. It is at that point that people who present themselves for elective positions prove their preparedness for those positions. They give indications of the mental efforts they have made to find out exactly what the concerns and expectations are, and how they are going to respond to those issues if they get elected.

“I am happy that there is a growing clamour for issue-based campaigns. It is also the consequence of the realisation that politics of tribes and tongues has failed us, especially in the present Buhari dispensation where he took over power on the basis of sentiment. The clamour for issue-based campaigns is also a result of pervasiveness of the internet that has made the world a global village.

“It is also the consequence of growing literacy level. It is evidence of poverty everywhere. People now know that they must interrogate people who are coming to canvas for votes.”