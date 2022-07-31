PDP Crisis: Wike Meets PDP Governors, Campaign Coordinators Amid Defection Rumour

The seemingly intractable crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, continues as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, is currently holding a secret meeting with some governors of the party in Abuja amid defection rumour.

The meeting which is still under way as at press time at the Rivers State Governor’s Lodge Abuja, involves his presidential campaign coordinators.

THE WHISTLER gathers that governors at the meeting include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Also attending are former governors of Cross River, Benue and Ondo states, Donald Duke, Gabriel Suswam, and Olusegun Mimiko.

Others are former Bayelsa State governor Seriake Dickson, former Governor, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State and former Plateau State governor, Jonah Jang.

These were Wike’s campaign coordinators who ensured he emerged runner off to Atiku Abubakar during the party’s presidential primary election.

The party has been torn apart by internal schism over the choice of Atiku’s running mate.

Recall Atiku had settled for Ifeanyi Okowa, the Delta State governor, while ignoring the decision of the committee set up by the party to choose among three who should be the presidential running mate.

While Ortom revealed that 13 out of the 17 members voted for Wike, Atiku said he settled for who “I can work with,” with his choice of word also unsettling Wike, who has, alongside all his allies, stayed away from every PDP affairs since then.

The governor met with some delegations from the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, on Saturday, a day after he said he will “reveal all what has happened in PDP,” adding that “Nigerians deserve to know what has been happening.”

The govenor also used the interview to discredit Atiku, branding his interview on TV as “lies.”

It’s not clear if the governor is charting a new way out of the PDP with rumours rife that he may be gathering his troops to the Labour Party, LP, of Peter Obi, who’s the presidential candidate of the party.

Obi had left the PDP three days to the presidential primary election in May.

THE WHISTLER could not verify the agenda of the meeting that’s holding behind closed-doors.