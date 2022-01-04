PDP Denies Reports Of Talks Between APC And Jonathan On 2023 Presidential Ticket, Says Party Fooling Nigerians

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has denied reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and former President, Mr Goodluck Jonathan have held talks on the possibility of making him the party’s sole candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Jonathan was Vice President and President on the platform of the PDP and lost out in 2015 to a coalition, which produced President Muhammadu Buhari.

His frequent visit to Presidential Villa where he holds strategic and recently secret talks with Buhari has led to speculation that he will be anointed to replace his successor.

And the ruling party has not hidden their overtures and sometimes apparent wooing of Jonathan.

The APC through its National Secretary, Mr John Akpanudoedehe had said on a television programme in September 2021 that, “I am hearing that, we are expecting the former President. That will be great news. We will welcome him; that will also strengthen the party.

“The last National Executive Council of the party actually gave a blanket approval to any individual that if you join APC today, it is as if you are a founding member of the party.

“So, anyone who joins today has the same opportunity to run for any office in this party. It has always been so, so I am not speculating,” he had stated.

Afterwards, the Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party, Mr Mai Mala Buni, led some APC governors on an unprecedented visit to the ex-President in 2021.

This was as Jonathan equally failed to attend National Convention of the PDP in October on the guise that Buhari had sent him on an important diplomatic mission.

While acknowledging the apparent attempt to court him, the PDP through its spokesman, Mr Debo Ologunagba, said, “We don’t want to join issues with a sinking party (APC) which continues to fool Nigerians all the time.

“This time, they are flying a kite that Dr. Jonathan is likely to join them,” he said.

According to him, “All I can say is that the leadership of the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee is reaching out to members of the party, including the former President, to join hands with it to help rebuild and rescue Nigeria.

“APC is a special duty vehicle invented to crash Nigeria on a purposeless journey called next level,” he stated late Monday night.

While acknowledging that Jonathan has been staying away from PDP’s affairs, he however revealed that apologies were sent during those times and the party accepted them due to his international standing.

He called on Nigerians “to team up with the PDP to help win back the nation of our collective dream.

“I insist that we are not aware of our esteemed international statesman, Dr. Jonathan entering into any form of talks with the APC in a bid to join them,” he said.