Gov Uzodinma To ‘Shock Nigerians’ As Imo Names Sponsors Of Insecurity Today

In fulfillment of his promise to name alleged sponsors of insecurity in Imo State, Governor Hope Uzodinma has invited stakeholders in the state for a meeting rescheduled for today.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the meeting will be held at the Sam Mbakwe exco hall in the government house, Owerri, on Tuesday.

This website earlier reported that Uzodinma announced on December 19 that his government will publish the names of those behind banditry in the state.

The meeting was earlier scheduled for January 3rd but the state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, announced January 4 (today) as the new date.

Governor Uzodinma had earlier said, “All the people that were hired to kill our people, we have started picking all of them. As of now, we’ve picked 18 suspects. Some of them have confessed those (sic) who are paying them.

“We have gotten the bank account from where they have been transferring money to them and we have the evidence. When I will address Imo stakeholders on January 3, I will call their names one by one,” he had said.

Emelumba further announced that the meeting would no longer be held at the Ahiajoku Convention Center, Owerri, as earlier scheduled.

The stakeholders meeting will now be held at the government house at 12noon on Tuesday.

“His Excellency, Dr. Hope Uzodinma will use the occasion to feel out the names of sponsors of insecurity and terrorism in Imo State.

“The government is in possession of crack evidence of the involvement of those responsible for the carnage. The names on the list will shock Nigerians,” Emelumba disclosed.