Kaduna Will Not Allow Idle Blogger Set Them Back – APC replies Shehu Sani

In a reply to the criticism by former Senator, Shehu Sani, the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State has said the people of the state will not waste their time by electing “an idle blogger” become their governor in 2023.

This was after Sani had taken a swipe at the APC and Governor Nasir El-Rufai, claiming the later had created a mess in the state and he planned to contest for governorship to clean it up.

Sani, who became a Senator in 2015 on the platform of the APC, uses his social media handle to express his opinion which ranges from political to relationship matters.

He has remained vocal since he lost reelection bid in 2019, frequently mocking El-Rufai for his pre-2015 stance on insecurity, jobs and several national issues.

But responding to the explosive attacks by the ex-lawmaker, the Publicity Secretary-elect, APC Kaduna State, Mr Salisu Wusono, lambasted Sani in a statement titled, “Kaduna people will not allow nonentities to set them back”.

He insisted that governance was a serious business that required serious minds like that of the incumbent Governor El-Rufai, and not for “idle bloggers”.

The APC spokesman added that governing the state which recorded serious development over the years under Governor El-Rufai was “not for idle bloggers that think that decades of scavenging off the woes of people qualify them for leadership.”

According to him, the APC has changed the democratic game in the state, making politics and governance an arena for “the serious and the accomplished.”

He added that considering the development strides of the APC government in the state, “2023 will further confirm that Kaduna State is not an arena for those who have never run anything, who do not have any understanding of development or any appreciation of governance as a serious undertaking.

“The APC has observed that with the next general elections approaching, all sorts of characters are trying to disrespect the people of Kaduna State by treating the contest for the next governorship of the state as if it is a grand comedy.

“Our party knows that the people of Kaduna State have seen consistent good governance since 2015 and they will not allow nonentities to ruin it for them,,” he said.

He said the APC-led government had delivered progressive results for the people of Kaduna State on all counts including the urban renewal programme which has changed the face of Kaduna city and is changing Kafanchan and Zaria.