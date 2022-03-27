PDP Mocks APC For Electing ‘Corrupt’ Adamu Abdullahi As National Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has mocked the All Progressives Congress, APC, for selecting Senator Abdullahi Adamu as its National Chairman, saying the party has now hired a corrupt man to pilot it’s affairs.

The party in a statement after Adamu’s convention victory speech, described the new APC Chairman as a corrupt man, saying Adamu is “a man who was arraigned in Court on 149-count charges of alleged fraudulent award of contracts and stealing of public funds estimated at N15 billion.”

According to the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, the APC staged a “jamboree in the name of a National Convention as a Convention of lies, celebration of illegality, corruption and arrogance in failure,” adding that “any leadership birthed through such process can only be overtly corrupt, debauch and illegal.”

He said it is clear that with the combination of the corrupt, deceitful and rudderless Buhari-led APC government and the illegitimate Abdullahi Adamu-led party leadership, corruption, economic hardship and rudderlessness in the APC government will worsen in the country in the remaining one year of the government.

“The composition of the APC national leadership is a clear confirmation that President Buhari has never been committed to the fight against corruption as well as his willingness to further open our national vaults to ravenous treasury looters in the APC.”

The PDP challenges members of “the illegitimate APC national leadership, particularly Sen. Adamu to come clean on corruption charges against them.”

The statement said the new APC Chairman should inform Nigerians why he was not courageous enough to submit himself to trial at the Federal High Court, Lafia, Nasarawa State rather than hide under technicalities.

“Senator Adamu should therefore come clean to Nigerians on the said case before parading himself as a saint,” the statement further said.

“It is therefore pathetic to see Sen. Adamu showboating on stage to impress his puppet master by attempting to denigrate other Nigerians and our great Party, the PDP.

“Our Party has only pity for Sen. Adamu and does intend to confer him an undue relevance with a response.

“Sen. Adamu should however be conscious of the fact that time does not run against the State in criminal matters. He should therefore not have any illusion that being an APC Chairman will avail him a perpetual cover.”

The party said it was appalling to see APC leaders come out one after the other at their national jamboree “to spew out lies and false performance claims on the economy, infrastructure and security even in the face of biting economic hardship, high cost of living, excruciating fuel emergency, lingering crisis in the education sector and escalated insecurity that was happening real time and simultaneously when the ridiculous claims of achievement were being made.

“Is it not shameful that while APC leaders were lying on stage in Abuja, terrorists were busy attacking the Kaduna International Airport, located in an APC controlled state?”

In any case, “the PDP restates its cautions that the purported APC National Working Committee (NWC) does not have the legitimacy of office as the process that produced it under the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) remains unconstitutional and flawed.”

The PDP cautions aspirants intending to participate in the 2023 general elections under the APC to note that they are on a “journey to nowhere.”