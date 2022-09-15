PDP Will Be Back In 2023 , Say Atiku S/West Supporters

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, have said the party will return to power in 2023 and will give Nigerians hope.

The Chairman of Atiku Abubakar South-West Assembly, Senator Kola Ogunwale, said this in Ibadan on Thursday at the meeting of all Atiku support groups in the South-West.

He alleged that the All Progressives Congress had ruined Nigeria and Atiku was the right man to bring back the country from the brink of collapse , saying he would give hope to Nigerians because he had the capacity to do that.

Ogunwale said Nigerians were waiting for the PDP to come and rescue them but said the party must settle the differences within its ranks in order not to disappoint the people.

He called for the settlement of the internal wrangling within the party ahead of the commencement of campaign for the presidential election holding in 2023.

He said, “President Buhari and the APC has normalised corruption to the extent that monkey, rats, and even termites are now billionaire scammers stealing from our Commonwealth. PDP will be back in 2023 to give Nigerians the hope they deserve from this hopelessness. PDP is the party that will change Nigeria for good.

“PDP is the only party with the capacity to remove the behemoths in government that keep our people down in every ramifications. By February 2023; the APC would be sent back to where they actually belong: in the dustbin of history!

“Let us bury the hatchet, settle our political differences, close ranks and forge a united front as a party. With common effort and common purpose, with passion and dedication, let’s answer the call of history and support a job provider, a unifier, a man whose vision and agenda for Nigeria is crisp and crystal clear. Let us support Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

“To our friends and brothers and sisters on the other divide, I urge them to join us and support a man who has garnered tremendous experience in the public sector, a man whose education, birth, and business are not shrouded in secrecy.”

Ogunwale said the All Progressives Government had brought Nigeria to an unimaginable depth of poverty, insecurity and hopelessness, saying Atiku was the right person that could turn the situation around and make Nigerians to smile again.

“Without voting Atiku in the next election, Nigeria may as well be on its way to Venezuela, if not Sri Lanka or Lebanon. These are important issues that impel us to organise this summit.

“The 2023 campaigns would soon start and for us-the Atiku soldiers in the South-West, we want to focus on the big issues and the people- what would Atiku do differently? What can be done in the first 100 days in office to make the lot of the people better, what can be done to deliver better dividends to the people in the face of an excruciating cost of living, to provide a lasting solution to the ASUU strike and to stop insurgency in the North,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the candidate, the director of All Support Groups for Atiku, Mr Oladimeji Fabiyi, said the meeting was an avenue to engage people, supporters and stakeholders on needs to unite members of the party.

Fabiyi said, “We want to consolidate the meeting held yesterday with stakeholders of the party in South -West so as to find lasting solution to lingering crisis rocking the party.”

He however thanked all the support groups, saying that they were the pillars in which Atiku relied for his emergence in the forthcoming election.