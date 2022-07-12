PDP’s Atiku Will Be ‘Worse’ Than Buhari – Adegboruwa

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN has shared his opinion as to why it will be dangerous for Nigerians to vote the Peoples Democratic party presidential flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, as president come 2023 general elections.

The senior lawyer argued that in a bid to satisfy the political ambition of Atiku, the PDP threw away its own Constitution and rejected decency and justice embedded in the power rotation doctrine which apparently should go to the south.

He added that by throwing the presidential ticket open, the party and its candidate cannot be trusted to uphold the Constitution of Nigeria as a government.

Adegboruwa added that Atiku may not be a good president going by his refusal to accept the popular decision ( Nyesom Wike) of the PDP Committee set up to select his Vice-Presidential runningmate.

Moreso, he contended that the PDP cannot, with all fairness, allow a northern Muslim from the north compete for the 2023 presidential after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari, a muslim from the North west.

He wrote via his Facebook page on Monday:

“ In order to satisfy the political ambition of Atiku, PDP ate its own vomit, threw away its own Constitution and rejected decency and justice embedded in the power rotation doctrine. If PDP will not honour it’s own Constitution, how can it be trusted with the Constitution of Nigeria?

“In seeking to succeed Buhari from the same Northern region, Atiku and his supporters do not believe in the plurality and unity of Nigeria. In seeking to succeed Buhari who is a Muslim of the same faith with him, Atiku does not believe in the secularity of Nigeria as stated in our Constitution.

“In rejecting the popular decision of the PDP Committee set up to select his Vice-Presidential candidate, Atiku has shown himself to be an incurable dictator, who may be worse than Buhari if trusted with power.

“An Atiku presidency will translate to 16 years of unbroken presidency of the North, which will lead to more agitations and may snowball into disintegration.

“An Atiku presidency will translate to 16 years of Muslim-Muslim presidency, which will facilitate more terrorist attacks, lead to marginalization of people of other faiths and likely increased persecution.”

Adegboruwa alleged that Atiku cannot be the option for Nigerians, adding that all people of good conscience should not vote for the PDP.

The SAN had earlier condemned the All Progressive Congress muslim-muslim ticket embodied in Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shetimma.

Atiku won the PDP presidential ticket on April 28 during its convention in Abuja.

He promised to unify Nigeria if he wins the election in 2023.