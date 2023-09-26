Peter Obi Condemns Zamfara Students’ Kidnap, Calls It Threat To Education

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has condemned the kidnapped of over 20 students from the Federal University Gusau, Zamfara State.

He described the kidnap as a threat to education in the country on Tuesday via his X handle.

THE WHISTLER reports that the attack happened on Friday 22 September 2022. About thirteen students and three Labourers from the abductees have been released.

Meanwhile, Obi said condemnable attacks like this bring to bear once again, the national challenge of insecurity which has continued to threaten national peace and development.

“The report of the unfortunate abduction of some female students of the Federal University of Gusau from their hostels at Sabon-Gida community in the Bungudu Local Government Area of Zamfara State is very disturbing.

“Attacks like this will only impact negatively on the education system, forcing more students out of school. The government, therefore, owes the nation a duty to deliver its primary duty of securing lives and properties, which is the first step towards national development.

“This, and many other attacks on students, is an attack on education in a country where over 18 million out-of-school children are already roaming the streets.

“We must as a nation resist any attempt to allow criminals to make the rules by which we live as a national community. And we should not allow bandits and criminals to destroy our nation.

“While I commend the security agencies for rescuing some of the abducted students already, I urged the government and security agencies to put in stringent efforts to ensure that the remaining students are rescued unhurt,” he added

He also sympathized with the affected families and prayed the victims would be rescued and reunited with their families and loved ones.