JUST IN: Tribunal Dismisses ADC’s Petition Against Gombe Governor Yahaya

The Gombe State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal on Tuesday struck out the petition filed by the African Democratic Congress, ADC, challenging the election of Governor Inuwa Yahaya and his Deputy Manassah Daniel of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The petitioner was challenging the declaration and return of Yahaya over alleged multiplicity and variations in the arrangement of names on the certificates of his deputy.

He argued that variating names on one’s certificates should be followed by a sworn affidavit noting that the election of the respondent should be nullified on account of his deputy’s failure to do so.

He said their ticket was rendered invalid due to discrepancies found in those vital documents, especially the ones bearing his name.

He further alleged that there were serious cases of infractions and massive vote buying which compromised the election of March that produced the APC for Gombe.

However arriving at the decision, the tribunal held that there was a lack of proof in the petition.

The tribunal ruled that the case instituted against the APC was a pre-election matter even as the deputy met the minimum requirements.

It therefore dismissed the case.