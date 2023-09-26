FUGUS STUDENTS: Allegation of Negotiating With Bandits False, Misleading — FG

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government has distanced itself from allegations of negotiating with the abductors that attacked and whisked away over 20 students and workers of Federal University, Gusau, Zamfara State.

The Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, and his State counterpart, Bello Matawalle disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The reaction was against the backdrop of an allegation by the Zamfara State Government over the Federal Government’s involvement in negotiating with “bandits” in the state.

The Zamfara governor had accused the FG of opening a channel of communication with the abductors of the Federal University, Gusua students without their knowledge.

"The Ministers said that the allegation is false and misleading as the Ministry has not mandated anybody or any group to negotiate on behalf of the Federal Government.

“The duo expressed confidence that the joint security task forces are working discreetly round the clock to get the students rescued.

“The Ministers said that the allegation is false and misleading as the Ministry has not mandated anybody or any group to negotiate on behalf of the Federal Government.

The ministers expressed confidence that the joint security task force was working assiduously to rescue the students at the behest of President Bola Tinubu.

“They said that the order of Mr President has started yielding results as 13 of the abducted students and 3 others regained their freedom just this Monday 25, 2023.

“This feat was achieved through the professional efforts of the Military,” the statement said.