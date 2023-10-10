Petrol Tanker Falls On Golf Car In Lagos, Spills Content

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A fire explosion was on Tuesday averted in the Surulere area of Lagos State, when a petrol-laden tanker fell on a Golf Volkswagen car, spilling its contents.

The incident happened on top of Stadium Bridge inward Barracks/Ojuelegba, around Funsho Williams Avenue.

It took the intervention of the operatives of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who upon arriving, called other emergency responders, to prevent what could have been a disaster.

Following the incident, motorists coming towards Stadium Bridge inward Barracks/Ojuelegba on Funsho Williams Avenue, were diverted to service lane.

“After arriving at the scene, our personnel immediately secured the environment against area boys including other members of the public who had already gathered with buckets/jerry cans with the intention of scooping spreading fuel on the road,” the Director of public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said while confirming the incident.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the falling Coniol tanker loaded fuel at Apapa and was on his (sic) way to Ikeja before the truck developed a break failure on Stadium Bridge.”

The driver of the tanker, who was identified as Sefiyu Adamu, was arrested and has since been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Recall that the Lagos State government restricted truck drivers from plying Ojuelegba, Stadium and Dorma-long bridges to forestall further accidents on the bridges.

The incident happened less than 24 hours after a gas explosion was averted in the same Surulere.

An articulated truck, laden with LPG tank (20 tons), had on Monday, night fallen off from the chassis while on motion.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the incident happened around the Lawanson Bus-stop, opposite Total Filling Station in Surulere.

The truck was evacuated off the road by emergency responders early Tuesday morning.