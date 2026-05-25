PFN Urges FG To Crush Insurgency

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The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward ending insecurity in the country, describing the situation as unbearable and intolerable for Nigerians.

The call was made during a peaceful procession held in Sokoto State at the end of the fellowship’s three-day national prayer and fasting programme.

Speaking during the event, the National President of PFN, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, represented by the Sokoto State Chairman of PFN, Pastor Ben Musa, said Christians across the country had been urged to unite in prayers for God to intervene and defeat the enemies threatening Nigeria’s peace and stability.

Members of the fellowship, visibly disturbed by the worsening security situation, carried placards bearing inscriptions such as “Protect the Innocent,” “Nigeria Must Be Safe,” and “No to Economic Hardship,” among others.

The group appealed to the Federal Government to fulfil its constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

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According to PFN, the organisation resolved to speak out against insecurity in the hope that the government would give urgent attention to the crisis.

The fellowship lamented that innocent Nigerians were being kidnapped, raped and killed repeatedly, while political leaders allegedly continued with “business as usual” despite the bloodshed across the country.

PFN described the attacks as “unspeakable and despicable acts of terror”

“We are burdened by the loss of our sense of humanity. We are burdened by the unchecked activities of bandits, murderous herdsmen attacking farmers on their farms, and Boko Haram insurgents using religion as a cover to perpetrate violence against peaceful Nigerians across the country,” the group stated.

The fellowship further expressed concern over what it described as the absence of strong political will to decisively tackle insecurity.

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“Most especially, we mourn the apparent lack of firm political will by the government to crush these horrible evils in Nigeria, allowing them to spread unchecked with empty promises that have achieved little,” PFN stated.

The organisation added that Nigerians were tired of insecurity and accused political leaders of placing greater emphasis on elections than on ending violence and protecting citizens.

PFN also criticised the rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram members, alleging that some were being integrated into the nation’s security structure.

On the way forward, the fellowship urged the Federal Government to take immediate and decisive action to end the killings and restore peace across the country.

PFN, however, expressed optimism that God would intervene to break the cycle of violence, secure the release of captives and restore lasting peace to Nigeria.

“The blood of innocent Nigerians demands more than promises. It demands immediate and effective action”