PHOTO: 75-Year-Old Man Joins Israel Military To Fight Hamas As Bombardments Enter Third Day

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The father of the Israeli Ambassador to Lithuania, Hadas Wittenberg Silverstein, 75, has joined his grandchildren serving in the Israel Defense Force (IDF) to fight Hamas militants of Palestine in the ongoing war.

Silverstein disclosed this in a tweet on Monday while the escalation between Israel forces and Hamas and others have taken a disproportionate dimension with death tolls on both sides crossing 700.

Advertisement

“This is my father (75), he joined voluntarily his military unit, alongside his two grandchildren, who are currently serving on the @IDF’s South front. In @Israel, we come together to protect our homeland, defending our communities, and showing unwavering solidarity,” Silverstein stated while sharing a photo of her dad, wearing a military uniform and carrying a gun.

The fighting started 3 days ago when Hamas militants infiltrated Southern Israel, carrying out attacks on civilians on the grounds of avenging the “desecration of the al-Asqa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza.”

The Israel government Sunday described the development as a surprise war, vowing retaliation in an “unprecedented” manner.

A number of foreign governments like Saudi Arabia, Russia, and the United States have called for an immediate cease-fire between both parties.

Advertisement

But the United States and other allied forces support Israel’s military response to Hamas.

Hamas militants claim it is holding over 100 Israelis hostage in Gaza.

The Israeli military also claims to have captured a number of Hamas militant heads.