Sunday Igboho Thanks Obasanjo, Soyinka, Others After Regaining Freedom From Benin Republic Detention

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho has disclosed that he would soon return to Nigeria from Benin Republic where he was held by authorities since he fled his country in 2021.

On March 2022, Igboho was orderd to be released 8 months after he was arrested and detained by the Benin Republic immigration service while fleeing Nigeria to Germany after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services (DSS) because of his self determination stance.

Ogboho, in a viral video, said his legal team had perfect his bail conditions and met the requirements laid out by authorities prior to his leaving Benin.

“I am now free to return to Nigeria and visit any country in the world.

“I have fulfilled all the legal conditions attached to my bail a few years back and I am coming home to Nigeria, my country of origin, any moment from now.

“I can confirm to you that I am now free to come back to Nigeria. There is no legal encumbrance again,” he also told Tribune Newspaper.

Igboho appreciated sons and daughters of Yoruba land all over the world, including Banji Akintoye; Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, and former President Olusegun Obasanjo, for playing specific roles in securing his release.

Igboho became an issue of discourse in January 2021 when he gave a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani residents in Igangan, Ibarapa Local Government Area of Oyo State, to leave the area, saying kidnappings were allegedly being carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

His ultimatum as well as his call for Yoruba nation, did not sit down well with the Department of State Services (DSS).

The secret Police subsequently declared him wanted.

The DSS later invaded his residence in a bid to capture him but he escaped to Benin Republic where he was eventually held by authorities, paving way for legal matters to commence.