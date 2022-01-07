PHOTO NEWS: Buhari Inaugurates Board Of NNPC Ltd

By Ifeanyi Onuba
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday, inaugurated the board of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd under the chairmanship of Senator Margret Chuba Okadigbo.

The inauguration of the board which was done by the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is in accordance with the power vested in him under Section 59(2) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The members of the board are Mallam Mele Kolo Kyari (Group Managing Director), Umar Ajiya (Chief Financial Officer), Dr Tajudeen Umar (North East), Mrs Lami O. Ahmed (North Central), Mallam Mohammed Lawal (North West), Engr. Henry Obih (South East), Barrister Constance Harry Marshal (South South), and Chief Pius Akinyelure(South West).

PHOTOS:

