Mbaka To Buhari: ‘Nigeria Will Collpase If You Hand Over Power To Northerner’

Nigeria will collapse if a northerner succeeds President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka has warned during a sermon.

Mbaka, who is the spiritual director of the Adoration Ministry Enugu, sounded the warning during his weekly sermon in Enugu.

The vocal priest urged northerners to allow condidates from the southern zone of the country to lead Nigeria in the spirit of equity and fairness.

His words, “After Buhari, the North should lead again. President Buhari should better plan well and hand over to the South. But if the North wants to take over, this country will collapse.

“There may be no Nigeria again if the president, because of whatever, tries to hand over power back to the North. After Buhari, northerners should forget about leadership in this coming political era.

“If they try to make a northerner next president, disaster will happen. Going forward will be impossible, going back will be a dream.

“Anyhow they want to do the political maneuvering, they should make sure that justice prevails.

“The spirit of the Lord has asked me to say this because they have what it takes to plant a northerner. Buhari should remember that Nigerians trusted him when he came in and he should remember that one day, he is leaving that place.”