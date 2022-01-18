Photo News: Cloud Of Soot From Illegal Refineries Blocks View In Port Harcourt

By Okoro Uchenna

Clouds of soot have taken over the atmosphere in some parts of Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday morning causing foggy view of the road.

The soot are believed to come from illegal refineries operating in the state despite Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike crackdown on them.

The governor had mandated chairmen of all 23 local government areas to identify and destroy all illegal bunkering sites in their area.

Motorists are finding it difficult to have a clear view of the road while pedestrians were seen wearing nose masks to go about their businesses.t

