Rivers State Attorney General, Adangor Rejects Redeployment, Resigns From Fubara’s Cabinet

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Pro. Zacehaeus Adangor, SAN, has formally resigned his appointment as a commissioner in the cabinet of the Rivers State government, led by governor Siminalayi Fubara.

His resignation letter was dated 24th April 2024, and it is coming hours after a minor cabinet reshuffle that affected him.

Advertisement

With the cabinet reshuffle, Prof Adangor, who was the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, was redeployed to the Ministry of Special Duties, (Governor’s Office).

He accused Governor Fubara of interfering with his duties as the Attorney General, alleging that the governor had directed him not to defend or oppose suits filed against the Attorney-General and the Government of Rivers State by individuals sponsored by the state government.

Adangor said “My attention has been drawn to your letter dated 23rd April, 2024 and widely circulated on social media whereby I was “deployed to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office).

“Further to the referenced letter, I hereby give you notice of my rejection of the said redeployment with the effect from 24th day April 2024.”

Advertisement

Prof Adangor said that he was no longer willing to continue to serve in the administration of governor Siminalayi Fubara in any capacity whatsoever.

“It is important to mention that the Governor of Rivers State had in the past couple of weeks willfully interfered with the performance of my duties as the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice of Rivers State by directing me not to defend, oppose, or appear in cases instituted against the Honourable Attorney-General and the Government of Rivers State by persons admittedly hired and sponsored by the Government of Rivers State.”