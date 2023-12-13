PHOTOS: Abuja Landowners Rush To Pay Ground Rent After Wike’s Revocation Threat

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Landowners in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on Wednesday, rushed to the Abuja Geographic Information System (AGIS) to clear their ground rent debts following the ultimatum issued by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

THE WHISTLER visited the AGIS office on Wednesday and observed that over 200 persons queued to settle their outstanding ground rents and confirm their allocated plots and default status.

Wike had threatened to revoke the C-of-O issued to defaulting allottees if they failed to clear up their debts before December 14, 2023.

The minister had earlier in September published land titles of individuals, organisations, and agencies owing ground rent.

He had advised all allottees, property owners, and beneficiaries of the sale of Federal Government Houses in the FCT to settle their outstanding ground rents or lose their titles.

With one day to the deadline, developers and landowners are now rushing to clear their debts, while those who are unsure of their debt status are making frantic enquiries.

A staff of the agency told THE WHISTLER that the minister may grant another extension before the revocation directive will be enforced.

“Leave that deadline, Wike no mad reach like that. With the way people are rushing to pay, I doubt if he will have the mind to start enforcement. People are suffering to ensure they clear all issues and pay their ground rent,” the official said.

