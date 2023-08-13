PHOTOS: Anthony Joshua Defeats Robert Helenius, Set For Showdown With Deontay Wilder

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has defeated Robert Helenius in a seventh-round knockout.

This serves as a huge boost for the Nigerian ahead of his fight with Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia next year.

Helenius dragged the match to the seventh round before Joshua won through a Knock Out.

In the round, as soon as Joshua landed the knockout punch, he immediately jumped out of the ring.

Conor McGregor hugged him and poured some Guinness down his neck.

Hopes of seeing the Nigerian-born British boxer reclaim his lost heavyweight boxing titles against Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk was dashed after he lost to the Ukrainian in August 2022.

PHOTOS: