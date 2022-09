119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly holding in New York, United States, President Muhammadu Buhari held a bilateral meeting with the President of ExxonMobil on Upstream Oil and Gas, Mr. Liam Mallon.

The meeting was also attended by the Executive Director of Mobil Nigeria, Adesuwa Dozie and tbe Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari.

See photos: