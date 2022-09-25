Why Thuggery Won’t Work In 2023 General Elections – Enugu Youth Leader

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A majority of youths that would have been engaged as thugs by corrupt politicians have joined the Labour Party in their quest to end politically-orchestrated suffering in Nigeria.

A youth leader in Enugu State, Comrade Igwebuike Ugwu, stated this weekend in an interview with THE WHISTLER in Enugu.

According to him, it would be difficult and risky to rig the 2023 general elections because ‘youths have constituted thugs for themselves in the defence of true democracy’.

He said, “I am from Nkanu but based at Nsukka. Everybody should be careful. Anybody who is not in the Labour Party wants to suffer in the next eight years. Wherever we belong or reside, our best option is to belong to Labour Party. We can’t go back to the dark years again. It is now forward ever.

“I advise our youths to shun thuggery, so we can use our votes wisely. Anybody engaging anybody for thuggery wants to kill such person because men who hitherto would have been used for such act are all in Labour Party with the good heart of restoring Nigeria’s pride through credible elections.

“The thugs that the politicians might engage are hungry ones, and Labour faithful are on ground waiting for them. Even security operatives are urged not to break the laws that they have come to protect. We want everything to be orderly. We are not afraid of thugs. What we want is transparent voting and announcement of electoral results at polling units. We are all thugs within, protecting Nigeria’s integrity.”

He said money ‘cannot buy their conviction that Nigeria must get better’, adding that “Even Peter Obi does not know how much we spend to ensure his election because we don’t give shishi. It is a movement based on conviction.”

On the chances of the LP in the Enugu guber race, Comrade Ugwu said, “Our candidate Hon Chijioke Edeoga represents what Peter Obi is at the federal level. Any youths engaged to become thugs in Enugu State should say no. Be careful. Collect their money and vote according to your conscience because that money they use to bribe you is our collective wealth.

“They stole it to buy us during elections, and return us to ever suffering. It won’t happen this time around. Edeoga is a simple man. He is humble. Edeoga is after peace. We are looking towards the next eight years in Enugu State. Ex-Gov Sullivan Chime is a model in the state. His administration saved Nsukka people through that road that passes through Enugu-Ugwuogo-Opi-Nsukka. Without that road, Nsukka would have been cut off. We thought that that road should have been dualised. So we are looking for such governor in the state that can have the courage to initiate such projects.”