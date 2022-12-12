PHOTOS: Horror As Dead Bodies, Cash, Guns, ATM Cards Retrieved After INEC Office Attack

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An early morning arson attack on the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Owerri, Imo State, on Monday, resulted in the death of several suspects and partial destruction of the commission’s office.

During a visit to the INEC office located along Port Harcourt road in Owerri on Monday morning, our correspondent observed that part of the building was damaged by fire while two pickup trucks were burnt down by the assailants.

Our reporter gathered that a team of policemen had engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, resulting in the death of about three suspects and the apprehension of two.

The police retrieved at least four guns, charms, cash, ATM cards, and military uniforms from the suspects.

Dead Bodies, Cash, Guns, ATM Cards Retrieved After INEC Office Attack in Imo State

‘This Is A Systematic Attack’ – INEC

Reacting on Monday, INEC’s National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, said the fresh attack which is the third on INEC’s offices in the state in the last few weeks further confirms the suspicion of a “systematic attack” on the commission ahead of the 2023 election.

“The incident occurred at about 3.00 am today Monday 12th December 2022. The attack affected the part of the building occupied by the Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Department and one official utility vehicle (a Toyota Hilux pickup van) was burnt.

INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Publicity and Voter Education, Festus Okoye

“The response of the security and emergency services (the Fire Service) curtailed further damage to the building and other assets of the Commission. No critical election materials were destroyed. There were also no casualties involving staff of the Commission.

“This is the third attack on the Commission’s facilities in Imo State in less than two weeks following the earlier attacks on our Orlu LGA office on Thursday 1st December 2022 and Oru West LGA office on Sunday 4th December 2022.

“Our Imo State Headquarters is located in the centre of Owerri, the State capital, between a court and the State secretariat. This is therefore yet another systematic attack targeted at the Commission’s assets across the country, more so on the day that the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) commences nationwide ahead of the 2023 General Election,” said Okoye.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, addressing journalists on the attacks on Monday assured that the state would be peaceful during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Majority of those who came for this mission…some are lying critically ill, some were neutralized and others that flew, flew with bullet wounds and the police is ever committed and other sister security agencies are also committed.

“So, my assurance is that we will have a very peaceful environment for Christmas.

Hope Uzodinma, Imo State Governor

“This is a holy period, a period that the lord Jesus Christ was born. That anointing and blessing and the holiness of the period will bring peace to Imo State.

He further urged Imo residents to go out to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) to enable them to vote in the forthcoming elections.

“I urge our people to come out and collect their PVCs. We have tried to decentralize our team and there will be adequate security at the local governments up to the ward level to support our people.

“I want to assure you that it will be a very peaceful exercise. Let me also urge our people that collection of voters card is key to the elections we are waiting for and if you don’t have your voters card, it won’t be possible,” he said.