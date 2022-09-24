PHOTOS: Massive Turnout As Peter Obi Supporters Take Million-Man March To Abuja

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Supporters of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, on Saturday, took to the streets of Abuja in the Federal Capital Territory in a show of solidarity with the presidential campaign of the LP flagbearer.

The march which started at the Unity Fountain at around 9 am, recorded a very large turnout of Obi supporters walking down to the Abuja city gate.

The rally halted vehicular movement from Transcorp Hilton to the National Assembly complex.

Our correspondents observed the presence of police officers and other security agents on the scene.

THE WHISTLER reports that solidarity rallies for Peter Obi have taken place in no fewer than 15 locations around 14 states of the Federation.