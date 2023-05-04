PHOTOS: Tinubu Campaigner Buried Amid Tears In Abuja

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chief Toyin Badmus, an avid supporter of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was buried amid tears on Thursday in Abuja.

Badmus, who campaigned energetically toward Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election, was buried at the Gudu Cemetery, Abuja.

Until her death on April 16, the 62-year-old held the titles of Iyaloja and Iyalode of Abuja.

She was also the president of the Asiwaju Women Cooperative Society (AWCS) and a member All Progressives Congress National Women Lobby Group under whose platforms she mobilized support for Tinubu ahead of the presidential poll.

Toyin Badmus’ corpse leaves National Mosque, Abuja for Gudu Cemetery

The president-elect had described Badmus as a patriot who would be “sorely missed” in his administration.

“I was deeply saddened by the news of the death of Chief Toyin Badmus. She was a principled woman and dogged supporter of our party and my candidacy till we achieved victory in the election.

“I was amazed by her energy and enthusiasm, which she deployed wholly in the struggle for the welfare and progress of market women and traders in the FCT and beyond. She also exhibited the same commitment in her assiduous contributions to the success of our campaign,” Tinubu said in his condolence message to the deceased’s friends and family members.

Badmus is survived by a daughter, two granddaughters, and a 90-year-old mother, among others.