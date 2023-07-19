PHOTOS: ‘You Are A Living Legend’- Bala Wunti Eulogizes International Energy Services Boss, Fawibe

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer (CUIO), NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) has called on stakeholders to emulate the role played by the Chairman of International Energy Services Limited (IESL), Dr Diran Fawibe, in reshaping the future of young Nigerians.

The NUIMS boss said this at the Maiden Edition of Dr Diran Fawibe Annual Lectures Series with the theme, ‘Shaping the Future, Building Legends.’

The endowment/lecture was organised by the International Energy Services Limited (IESL), and the University of Ibadan Centre for Petroleum Energy Economics and Law (CPEEL), in honour of Dr. Fawibe.

Fawibe’s alma mater is UI where he bagged a degree in economics in 1969, MSc in Economics in 1973, and Ph.D. Economics in 1982.

Wunti who was the guest speaker at the event highlighted the role of institutions in shaping the future of people.

Listing the attributes of a legend, Wunti said resilience, risk-taking, clear vision, driving change, the quest to foster innovation, and the hunger to empower others is a quality that is specific to legends.

“The future is now. Broaden your competence to sharpen your confidence and unleash your courage,” Wunti said.

He described Fawibe as possessing all the qualities that made him a legend.

He said Fawibe is, “the legend, the award winner, the elder statesman, the patriot, the technocrat, the visionary, the entrepreneur, the mentor, the academic and the intellectual.”

Wunti also spoke on the potentials that abounds in the energy sector and how well the benefits can be enhanced through collaboration among academics and policymakers.

