Pinnick’s Election To FIFA Council Opportunity For Nigeria – Sports Minister

48 SHARES Share Tweet

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has congratulated NFF president, Amaju Pinnick on his election into the FIFA council.

Dare said this in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), John Joshua-Akanji on Friday in Abuja.

Pinnick was elected into the FIFA council on Friday at the CAF 43rd general meeting in Rabat, Morocco, winning by 43 votes to his opponent’s eight votes.

Dare described the victory as an opportunity for Nigeria and indeed Africa to contribute to the administration of world football.

The minister charged Pinnick to use his position to reposition Nigerian and African football.

“This is an opportunity to use your new position to make Nigerian, African and World football great again and make it better than you met it.

“This is the reward of hard work and unity of purpose. We are better off when we support our collective aspirations for the development of our great country. This is an honour well deserved,” he said.

The minister had recently declared Federal Government’s support for Pinnick’s bid.

Dare thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, the Foreign Affairs ministry, football stakeholders and Nigerians for making the dream a reality.

Pinnick becomes the third Nigerian after late Orok Oyo Orok and Dr Amos Adamu to occupy the FIFA council seat.