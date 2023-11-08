PLATEAU: PDP Rep Bagos Reacts To Appeal Court Judgment Upholding His Sacking

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Honorable Dachung Bagos has reacted to the Court of Appeal judgment which upheld the decision of the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal that nullified his election as House of Representatives member for Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in Plateau.

The tribunal sitting in Jos had invalidated Bagos’ election on the grounds of invalid nomination.

Advertisement

Bagos was elected on the Peoples Democratic Party platform during the February 25 National elections but his electoral victory was challenged by the Labour Party.

In its judgment on September 12, the Tribunal held that he was wrongly nominated by his party.

The court eventually declared the Labour Party candidate, Ajang Alfred, as the representative of the said constituency.

Bagos disagreed with the Tribunal and approached the Court of Appeal for the restoration of his mandate.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the three-man panel of the appellate court chaired by Justice Williams Dawodu held that the Tribunal was right in its decision.

The same fate was also visited on about 4 PDP lawmakers in Plateau State on Tuesday as the Court of Appeal held the party disobeyed court order in not holding a valid congress leading to the emergence of its candidates.

Reacting to the decision in a statement, Bagos said the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja in its wisdom reassigned the mandate given to him on the 25th of February, 2023, due to reasons that have nothing to do with the overwhelming support of over 95,000 people that voted for him.

However, he urged his supporters to remain calm, law abiding and resolute because God has a plan for every situation.

The statement reads further, “I sincerely appreciate your mandate, rest assured that your mandate is still in my heart because anyone who has a conscience will not celebrate what he or she does not deserve.

Advertisement

“In God, we will always trust because He Has His path.

“I can assure you that we will continue to stand for justice because the progress and growth of the next generation can only be secured with Justice. The voice of your mandate is not in the office but in me that you gave the office, as such, your voices will not be muted. The voice of the people is the voice of God! This too shall pass”