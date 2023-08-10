Playing Against My Son A Dream Come Through— Aiyenugba

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba has said that playing on same pitch with his son, Daniel on the opposing team in a match was a dream come through.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that, he was full of joy during the exchange of crest as both captained their respective club sides.

Aiyenugba was in goal for Kwara United FC while his son kept for Beyond Limits Academy of Ogun, during the semifinal match of a preseason tournament in Ikenne on Monday.

He said: “I was very happy and delighted seeing my son in goal as captain for the team playing against mine,“he said.

The former Enyimba International FC of Aba goalkeeper, who had 17 caps for the national team between 2005 and 2015, spent 13 seasons in Israel with four different teams.

Aiyenugba returned to Nigeria ahead of the 2020-21 season to play for Kwara United and has been a huge success for the Ilorin-based Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side.

He won the NPFL four times with Enyimba in 2002, 2003, 2005, 2007 and the Federation Cup in 2005, he also won the Nigerian Super Cup in 2003.

The 39-year-old also ruled Africa with Enyimba winning the African Champions League twice in 2003 and 2004 as well as the African Super Cup two times in 2004 and 2005.

He joined Kwara Stars and played for them between 1998 and 2000 after which he signed for Enyimba between 2001 and 2007.

His son on the other hand was a product of Kwara Football Academy (KFA), and won several honours with the academy including popular Ramat Cup.

