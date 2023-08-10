Pressure Mounts On Tinubu To Shun Military Action In Niger As ECOWAS Leaders Meet In Abuja

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) on Thursday advised President Bola Tinubu to avoid any form of military intervention in the Niger Republic in view of the earlier position adopted by the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) chaired by him.

Advertisement

The advice given by the President of CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, on Thursday, comes amid the meeting of ECOWAS heads of state.

Recall that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who is the head of Muslims had earlier urged the federal government to dialogue with the Niger Junta that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum and not take the destructive path of war.

Since the coup d’etat in Nigeria, several religious leaders have joined the discourse, warning against use of force.

Meanwhile, more than seven leaders arrived at the venue of the ECOWAS meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

They are: President Alassane Ouattara (Cote d’Ivoire), President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani (Mauritinia), President Nana Akofo-Ado (Ghana), President Macky Sall (Senegal), President Julius Maada Bio (Sierra Leone), President.Umaro Mokhtar Sissoco (Guinea Bissau), President Everiste Ndayishimiye (Burundi), and President Patrice Talon (Benin).

Advertisement

Okoh applauded ECOWAS’ commendable efforts in resolving the crisis currently faced by Republic of Niger, but urged Tinubu not to create enmity as it would be detrimental to both countries.

He also thanked Tinubu for including the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, in the delegation to dialogue with the Niger junta.

“This representation showcases the unity of purpose and the collaborative spirit of Nigerian leaders, transcending religious and ethnic boundaries to jointly pursue peace in our region,” he added in a statement on Thursday.

The statement further reads,“CAN fully recognizes the gravity of the situation in Niger and the importance of upholding democratic principles, peace, and stability within the West African region. We believe that the peaceful resolution of conflicts is vital for the progress and well-being of our nations and our people.

“We applaud President Tinubu for adopting a diplomatic approach in addressing the crisis by sending a high-level delegation, led by the eminent statesman General Abdulsalam Abubakar, to engage with the Nigerien authorities.

Advertisement

“This diplomatic overture demonstrates President Tinubu’s commitment to peaceful dialogue and his belief in the power of constructive engagement to foster understanding and resolve conflicts.

“CAN also commends the notable efforts of other prominent leaders, who have engaged with the Nigerien authorities in their personal capacities, leveraging his private contacts. Their wisdom, experience, and counsel will undoubtedly contribute to the resolution of the crisis in Niger and the restoration of peace and stability in the region.

“As an organization deeply committed to promoting justice, peace, and harmony, CAN urges His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to remain on the path of dialogue and avoid any form of military intervention or measures that would create enmity between the good people of Nigeria and Niger”