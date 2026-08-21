Police Accuse Man Of Mobilising Public Sentiment Over Alleged Assault

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has accused a man, Sunday Michael Ogwu, of attempting to mobilise public sentiment and create undue pressure around an ongoing investigation into his allegation that police officers assaulted him in Lugbe, Abuja.

The Command said Ogwu had been circulating videos on social media since Wednesday, August 19, 2026, alleging that officers attached to Lugbe Police Station assaulted him.

In a statement issued on Friday, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Muhammed Sanusi, ordered an immediate investigation into the allegation.

The police said the investigation was intended to establish the facts and circumstances surrounding the alleged assault, adding that any officer found culpable would face appropriate disciplinary action in line with existing laws and regulations.

However, the Command said several invitations had been extended to Ogwu through its Public Relations Office since Wednesday to appear at the Command Headquarters, make an official statement and submit evidence to support his claims.

According to the police, Ogwu declined the invitations while continuing to release videos on social media.

The Command accused him of seeking to mobilise public sentiment and create undue pressure around the investigation instead of cooperating with the authorities.

Advertisement

The police formally invited Ogwu to appear at the Command Headquarters on Friday, August 21, at 12:00pm to make his statement and present relevant evidence.

The Command assured the public that the allegation would be thoroughly investigated and that any police officer found to have acted unprofessionally would be held accountable in accordance with the law.

It also reiterated its commitment to professionalism, accountability, respect for citizens’ rights and adherence to the rule of law.