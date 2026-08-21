Tottenham Sign Savinho From Manchester City For £75m

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign winger Savinho for £75m, with a further £10m in potential add-ons.

Savinho, 22, will now have a medical before signing a long-term deal with Spurs.

The Brazilian’s move to north London has been more than 12 months in the making, with Spurs failing in a bid to sign him last summer.

Savinho opted to remain at Etihad Stadium, but his game time was limited under Pep Guardiola last term when he made just seven Premier League starts.

Having spent a combined £185m on midfielders Mateus Fernandes from West Ham and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle, Tottenham head coach Roberto de Zerbi is looking to strengthen his side’s attack.

But Spurs are unlikely to end their spending here, with talks for Savinho’s City team-mate Omar Marmoush progressing positively.

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The Egypt forward, a £59m signing from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2025, fell down the pecking order at City last season.

Spurs also remain interested in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, but it is unclear whether they could finance a deal for the Netherlands attacker as well as moves for Marmoush and Savinho.

Savinho’s arrival will push Spurs’ spending this summer past £300m, although they have recouped about £140m through the sales of Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Luka Vuskovic.