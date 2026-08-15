Osun Police Arrest Officer Over Tear Gas Discharge During Election

The Osun State Police Command has arrested a police officer deployed to the Registration Area Centre (RAC) in Modakeke Ward 10, Ife East Local Government Area, after an accidental tear gas discharge triggered panic during Saturday’s governorship election.

The incident sparked confusion at the RAC and generated reactions on social media after videos showing the chaotic scene emerged online, with some residents heard expressing anger at police officers and alleging that tear gas had been fired at voters.

However, the police command dismissed claims that its personnel deliberately targeted voters or attempted to disrupt the electoral process.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the command said the incident did not occur at a polling unit but at the RAC, where election officials and security personnel were assembled.

According to the police, the tear gas was discharged due to the negligence of the officer involved while he was attempting to ease himself.

Advertisement

“The Command wishes to clarify that the incident did not take place at any polling unit. It occurred at the Registration Area Centre (RAC) and was the result of negligence on the part of an officer who was attempting to ease himself,” the statement said.

The command described the officer’s conduct as highly condemnable and said he had been immediately arrested.

It added that disciplinary proceedings had commenced against him, while an investigation was ongoing to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident and establish whether there were any other motives behind the discharge.

“This conduct is highly condemnable and falls far below the standard expected of an officer of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The officer involved has been immediately apprehended. A thorough investigation is ongoing to determine the full circumstances of the incident and to establish whether there were any other motives behind the action,” the command said.

The police also rejected reports circulating on social media that the tear gas was deliberately discharged to scare voters away from the electoral process.

The command further reminded members of the public that security personnel deployed to polling units are prohibited from carrying arms or tactical gear within the designated radius of voting points, in line with electoral security protocols.

The police apologised to residents, voters and election observers affected by the incident, assuring them that appropriate disciplinary action would be taken against the officer in accordance with the regulations of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The officer concerned will face appropriate disciplinary action in line with the Force’s regulations.

Advertisement

“The Nigeria Police Force Osun State Command remains resolute in its duty to protect the integrity of the electoral process and to guarantee the safety and security of all participants,” the statement added.

The incident comes amid heightened security around the Osun governorship election, with voters across the state casting their ballots to elect the next governor.