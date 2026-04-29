Sokoto Community Seeks Justice As Suspected Phone Thief Murders Teacher

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Residents of the Minannata area in Sokoto have intensified calls for justice following the brutal killing of a teacher in the community.

Usman Halilu, whose death has sparked outrage and grief across the community was murdered by one Mansur also from Minannata area.

Residents say the incident was linked to an earlier grudge stemming from a mobile phone theft case.

According to Maccido Muhammad, a community member, he said that the matter was reported to the police, and the suspect was reportedly found in possession of the phone during investigations

He said that the attack occurred late at night on Saturday as the victim was returning home after closing his shop.

“At about 11 p.m, he was on his way home when the suspect attacked him with a knife. He stabbed him, and the victim cried out for help, asking to be taken to the hospital,” Maccido narrated.

Advertisement

Eyewitnesses said the attacker fled briefly but returned moments later to stab the victim again, leaving residents too frightened to intervene.

The victim was later rushed to the hospital but died on the way.

Following the incident, the suspect reportedly fled but was later apprehended and handed over to the police by members of the community.

“The case was initially reported at a Unguwan Rogo police station before being transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for further investigation”

While commending residents for not resorting to jungle justice, a human rights lawyer Barrister Abdulrahaman Jariri urged authorities to ensure that the case is handled transparently and that the perpetrator is brought to book.

Advertisement

He urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding, emphasizing that the matter requires legal and government intervention rather than self-help.

“This is not an issue for self-action. It requires due process, legal engagement and government response” he stated.

He called on the Sokoto State Government, stakeholders and lawmakers to take concrete steps, including supporting the family of the deceased.

“We are calling on the government to step in, not only to ensure justice but also to support the family of this dedicated and patriotic citizen”

“While we commend the state governor for visiting the community, we urged authorities to go beyond symbolic gestures and provide meaningful assistance”

He further assured the community of his commitment to pursuing justice through legal means, urging residents to remain patient and resilient as the process unfolds.

Advertisement

“We will do everything within the law to ensure justice is served,” he said.

Another resident, Malam Mudassiru, who said he had known the suspect for over 20 years, alleged that the accused had previously exhibited signs of violent behaviour, though not to this extent.

“There were earlier incidents that raised concerns about his conduct. Even his family was worried,” he added.

Mudassiru further noted that the suspect’s family had distanced themselves from the crime and were not attempting to shield him.