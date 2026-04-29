Supreme Court To Rule On PDP, ADC Leadership Crises Thursday

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Nigeria’s apex court has fixed Thursday, April 30, to deliver judgments in the leadership disputes rocking two major opposition parties, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in rulings that could carry significant implications for the 2027 general elections.

The Supreme Court issued notices on Wednesday indicating it would rule on four separate appeals linked to the crises within both parties. A five member panel led by Justice Mohammed Lawal Garba had on April 22 reserved judgment after parties adopted their final written addresses.

For the PDP, the appeals centre on the validity of the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, on November 15 and 16, 2025. A lower court had ruled that the party failed to comply with due process, directing it to conduct fresh meetings and congresses with the required 21 day statutory notice to INEC.

The Tanimu Turaki led faction challenged the ruling, but the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal, faulting the PDP for proceeding with the convention despite a subsisting restraining order.

Another appeal by the same faction seeks to overturn an order barring INEC from monitoring the Ibadan convention.

In the ADC, the dispute centres on a leadership battle between former Senate President David Mark and a rival faction led by Nafiu Bala Gombe. Mark is challenging a March 12 Court of Appeal ruling directing parties to maintain the status quo, arguing that the court interfered in an internal party matter.

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The crisis escalated after INEC removed Mark and former Ogun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola as ADC National Chairman and Secretary respectively from its portal, citing the appellate court’s directive. The commission said it would not recognise any faction pending final resolution of the dispute.

The rulings are considered crucial as INEC has fixed May 10 as the deadline for political parties to submit membership registers ahead of the 2027 elections.

Lawyers representing the ADC warned in a letter dated April 28 that the commission’s actions had effectively left the party without recognised leadership despite its status as a registered political party.

The judgments are expected to shape the internal structures of both opposition parties and could influence political realignments ahead of the 2027 polls. The ADC ruling has been scheduled for 2pm.