Police Arrest 10 Bandits, Recover Firearms In Kaduna

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The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected bandits and recovered several firearms during coordinated operations targeting criminal networks and illegal arms trafficking across the state.

The arrests were made during intelligence-led raids carried out by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and other tactical teams in different parts of Kaduna.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said investigations into a case of criminal conspiracy and illegal arms dealing led to the arrest of five suspects after the matter was transferred from the Ikara Divisional Headquarters on May 1, 2026.

The suspects were identified as Haruna Dauda, Meshack John, Iliya Dangi, Joshua Maigida and Audu Musa.

According to the police, operatives recovered four fabricated AK-47 rifles and two locally made pistols from the suspects during the operation.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the group allegedly specialised in supplying arms and ammunition to bandits operating within Ikara Local Government Area and surrounding communities.

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The police said the suspects also confessed to providing weapons to other individuals earlier arrested in connection with criminal activities in the area.

The command added that efforts were ongoing to dismantle the wider arms trafficking network and apprehend other fleeing members.

In another operation carried out on May 5, police operatives arrested two suspects, Yunusa Yahaya, 40, and Mustapha Yahaya, 30, in Kubau Local Government Area following credible intelligence.

The suspects were allegedly found in possession of a locally fabricated AK-47 rifle and 7.5mm ammunition.

Police also recovered another fabricated AK-47 rifle during a raid on the residence of one Mathew Tanko in Furana Village, Ikara LGA. The suspect reportedly escaped before the arrival of security operatives and is currently being tracked.

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The Commissioner of Police, CP Rabiu Muhammad, warned individuals involved in the illegal production, possession and supply of firearms to criminal groups to desist or face the full weight of the law.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to sustaining operations against banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes across Kaduna State.